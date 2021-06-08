Kansas Bar hosting call in night

Garden City Telegram

TOPEKA - The Kansas Bar Association will be hosting its "Call-a-Lawyer” night on Thursday. Anyone in need of legal advice is encouraged to call (800) 928-3111 between 6 and 7:45 p.m. Callers will speak to volunteer lawyers who are donating their time to answer questions and providing legal advice and information.

The volunteers are members of the KBA and can provide information on many legal issues, including probate, family law (such as child custody, divorce, and adoption), landlord-tenant issues and other matters involving real property and employment (such as wrongful termination, workplace conflicts and employment rights).

The KBA Lawyer Referral Service will not charge a fee for making a referral to one of its pre-screened, insured, experienced lawyers. Its lawyers do not offer pro bono - or free - legal services. Each lawyer will determine the fees charged for legal services, and any caller referred should discuss such rates prior to entering into a representation agreement.

"Call-a-Lawyer” repeats the second Thursday, unless specifically noted, of each month and is designed to help people in need of legal advice and information or answer questions.