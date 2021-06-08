GCHS performing arts trip approved

The USD 457 Board of Education approved the Garden City High School performing arts trip to Orlando, Fla., next school year,

The board tabled the decision at their may 24 meeting.

Members fo the GCHS band, orchestra, choir and theater programs will perform in Disney Magic Music Days at Walt Disney World.

Historically the trip has been conducted every four years. This will be GCHS' second time at Disney World.

The estimated cost of the trip is $1,675 per student, with an estimated 250 students, for a total cost of about $418,750.

No district funds will be used to pay for the trip, all funds will need to be raised and or paid for by the participants.

Fundraisers have already been identified by each department to help defray the cost of the trip for students that choose to go.

Steve Karlin, USD 457 superintendent, said he and GCHS principal Steve Nordby have some concerns about the cost of the trip and how it may hinder the number of students who can participate, but they will support the trip.

Karlin suggested that going forward, after this trip, they look at the number of students who participate and if the cost does turn out to be an issue, maybe in the future they can look into different locations in the future.

Board member Janene Radke said the trip is a good opportunity for students and according to band director Lyle Sobba at the last meeting, many have been able to raise the funds for the trip and the performing arts department and their boosters have been able to help with the costs.

"I think there's a lot of different things that we're trying to figure out and maybe kind of solve it at times that I'm not sure that we can," she said. "But I also know that kids are very driven and .. the kind of trip that they're taking offers a lot of opportunity to go and learn and make those memories and something they may never have the opportunity to do on their own."