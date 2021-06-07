GCHS drama department nominated for awards

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School drama department has been nominated for eight Theatre Kansas Awards.

This year, the Music Theatre of Wichita Jester Awards were canceled due to COVID-19, and Theatre Kansas organized an event to recognize musical theatre programs from across the state of Kansas.

Nominations for GCHS include:

- Adriana Mendoza - Lead Actress – Arie

- Jairus Lobmeyer – Cameo Actor – Chef Louis

- Mersisters (Vanesa Macias, Jyothi Kalarikkal, Kyra Linenberger, Emily Miner, Hayley Loya, and Kennedy Johnson) – Small Ensemble

- Production Number – Positoovity –choreographed by Ethan Duncan

- Stage Crew

- Robyn Hilt and Seferino Ramirez – Costume Design

- Alice Hilt – Set Design

- Saragrace Felvus and Amilia Baca – Lighting Design

The awards event will take place in Sterling on June 11.