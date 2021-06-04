Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfredo Ramirez-Cervantes, 19, 1214 Gibson St., was arrested at 10:53 a.m. on May 27 on allegations of an out of county arrest/warrant.

Ermiays Keberit Teferi, 34, 605 Labrador Blvd., was arrested at 2:40 p.m. on May 28 on allegations of aggravated robbery; possession of a stimulant; aggravated battery; aggravated kidnapping; possession of marijuana; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Pedro Daniel Vasquez, 57, transient, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. on May 29 on allegations of burglary; criminal damage to property.

Marcos Sixto Delgado, 32, 2702 N. Seventh St., was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on June 1 on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mayra Guadalupe Vallejo-Lopez, 25, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. on June 2 on allegations of an out of county arrest/warrant.

Cameron Michael Taylor, 30, 2007 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 5 p.m. on June 3 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; bench warrant (2).

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Laureano Rico. 50, 712 N. Safford St., was arrested at 9:49 a.m. on May 27 on allegations of aggravated battery.

Danny Guillen, 27, 2801 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on May 27 on allegations of a court ordered sanction.