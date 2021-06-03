SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees small increase in cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,101 as of Wednesday with an increase to 39 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,838 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Wednesday, 17,493 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw zero new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,767 as of Wednesday. Seward County added zero positive cases to its total of 3,872. Gray and Morton Counties each increased by two cases as of Wednesday with overall totals of 568 and 269, respectively, Haskell and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 420 and 560, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,101

Ford - 5,767

Grant - 946

Gray - 568

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 210

Haskell - 420

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 269

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,872

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 314,500 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.