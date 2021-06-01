USD 457 summer meals program begins this week

By The Telegram staff

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 continues a program that provides summertime meals to children and youth in 2021. The meals are free for anyone age 18 and under. No reservations are needed for the meals. While meals for youth 18 and under are free, adults my purchase a lunch at a cost of $4.00.

Mirror tags will be required at the curbside and out of town sites. Look for the big yellow flag at the locations.

The curb site locations include:

- Jennie Wilson Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.,

June 1 – July 30, Monday through Friday.

- Gertrude Walker Elementary School and Horace Good Middle School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.,

June 7 – July 1 and July 12 – July 29, Monday through Thursday.

- Charles Stones Intermediate Center from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., June 7 – July 1, Monday through Thursday.

- Finney County Public Library, 605 E Walnut Street, will serve sack lunches Friday and Saturday starting June 4 and going to July 31 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Sack lunches will be provided Monday through Thursday, June 3 through July 1 and July 12 through July 29.

The sites and times include:

10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Mary Street Apt, 305 W. Mary St.

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., Burnside Frontage, 400 Burnside Rd.

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Acosta Trailer Park, 2601 W. Mary St. ; H&H Trailers, 4103 E. Hwy 50

11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Ayala Park, 224 N. Taylor Ave.; Farmland Rd, 50 Farmland Rd.; Towns Riverview, 6000 Water Hole Dr.; Wagon Wheel, 1402 Boots Rd.

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the Zoo Parking Lot, 504 E. Maple St.

The meals are similar to those provided during the school year, providing an entree as well as plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is an equal opportunity provider.

More information, contact Tracy Johnson at 620-805-7080 or tjohnson@gckschools.com.