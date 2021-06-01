GCCC, Bethany sign credit transfer agreement

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College has entered into an articulation agreement with Bethany College which will enable GCCC students to transfer all degree credit to Bethany College.

The agreement of understanding assures that any GCCC Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) graduate may transfer, as a block, all courses completed as part of the requirements for their degree to Bethany College to complete a baccalaureate degree.

“In terms of keeping students on track to complete their bachelor's degree, this plan is one of the best. A student who earns an AA or AS at GCCC can transfer their entire degree to Bethany College with no credit loss,” Marc Malone, Vice President for Instructional Services, said.

Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC President, commented “This agreement provides a great opportunity for our students to continue their education at Bethany College. Articulation agreements create ease of transfer for students, and this one is special as it’s a bridge between public and private institutions.” He continued, “From here you can go anywhere, and we are excited to have this new agreement with Bethany College.”

For additional information about transferring GCCC credits to Kansas institutions, visit our website: https://www.gcccks.edu/admissions/seamless_transfer.aspx.