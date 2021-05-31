GCHS to present ’Once on This Island Jr.’

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School drama department will present “Once on This Island Jr.” at 10:30 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on June 5 on the Florence Wilson Elementary School Playground, 1709 Labrador Blvd., or in the Garden City High School Auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd., if there is bad weather. This play is appropriate for all ages.

This production is free for all children up to age 18. Ticket prices are $5 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the production, at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53820 or from cast and crew members.

Audience members are to bring their own seating-chairs, blankets, etc. for the outdoor event. Masks are not required outside, but groups are to practice social distancing. If the production moves indoors, social distancing of groups will be required and masking will be optional but highly encouraged.

Synopsis: With its poignant story and catchy Caribbean-flavored score, “Once on This Island Jr.” is a highly original theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s popular fairy tale, “The Little Mermaid”, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the legendary writing team, Ahrens and Flaherty. Through almost non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island, guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death. (www.mtishows.com).

More information about the production can be found at www.gckschools.com.