SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees few new cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,094 as of Friday with an increase to 36 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been one additional death as of Friday bringing the total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,826 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are five cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Wednesday, 16,933 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw one new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,768 as of Friday. Seward County added one positive cases to its total of 3,873. Hamilton and Stevens Counties each increased by one case as of Friday for overall totals of 210 and 559, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,094

Ford - 5,768

Grant - 946

Gray - 566

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 210

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 267

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,873

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 559

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 313,900 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.