POLICE BRIEFS

Aggravated assault of an officer

On May 21, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to Buffalo Liquor, 111 N. Fourth St., in reference to a man causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived and spoke with Travis Charles Champ (40), transient. Champ began shouting at officers and obtained a broken beer bottle. Champ allegedly motioned the bottle towards officers with the bottle in hand. After officers gave commands to drop the bottle, Champ complied and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed Champ was at Buffalo Liquor for approximately two hours. Champ broke a beer bottle in the parking lot and was allegedly waving it around while yelling out loudly, causing alarm to customers and an employee of the business.

Champ was lodged in the Finney County Jail on allegations of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon; disorderly conduct; and nuisance deposit.

Pedestrian injured in accident

On May 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 1300 N. Taylor Ave. for a reported pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, officers located Maria Chapa-Solano, 21, lying in the middle of the street. The investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra, driven by Leonardo Bautista-Morales, 65, Garden City, was traveling southbound on the inside lane when his vehicle struck Chapa-Solano. According to witnesses, Chapa-Solano was allegedly stumbling in the area when the accident occurred.

Chapa-Solano was transported to St. Catherine Hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted from the scene for approximately one hour. Bautista-Morales was cited for driving while suspended. Chapa-Solano was cited for jaywalking and walking under the influence of alcohol or drugs.