Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sydney Dael Schilling, 30, 801 E. Walnut St., was arrested at 10:28 a.m. on May 21 on allegations of criminal use of a financial card; theft of property or services.

Travis Champ, 39, transient, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on May 21 on allegations of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct.

Daisy Magaly Hernandez, 28, 1208 A St., was arrested at 1:31 a.m. on May 22 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Shane Lynn Mader, 49, Cimarron, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. on May 24 on allegations of aggravated assault; traffic contraband in correction/care facility; theft of property or services; domestic battery.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Roberto Gonzalez, 52, 203 E. Hillside Ave., was arrested at 6:01 a.m. on May 21 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate; distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; criminal use of weapons; drug taxation.

Victoria Lynn Herrera, 22, 1404 W. Fulton St., was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on May 21 on allegations of possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Andrea Marie Garcia, 36, 407 E. Maple St., was arrested at 10:44 a.m. on May 22 on allegations of theft of property or services.

Myra Alexia Meza, 28, transient, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. on May 23 on allegations of aggravated battery.

Bryan Austin Rios, 22, 950 N. Jennie Barker Rd., was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on May 24 on allegations of distribution of substance; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.