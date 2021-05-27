SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees few new cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,092 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 34 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,795 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 14 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Wednesday, 16,933 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw three new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,767 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,872. Morton and Scott Counties each increased by two cases as of Wednesday for overall totals of 267 and 600, respectively. Grant and Meade Counties added one case each for totals of 946 and 517, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,092

Ford - 5,767

Grant - 946

Gray - 566

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 267

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,872

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 313,700 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.