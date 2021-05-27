Communities to remember the fallen with ceremonies

With the Memorial Day weekend approaching this weekend, area communities will be remembering those fallen with ceremonies at cemeteries on Monday.

Area Memorial Day celebrations scheduled:

Garden City: Valley View Cemetery at 10 a.m. Eddie Labrier, Valley View Cemetery supervisor, said as far as he knows the celebration will be held as normal and should last roughly two hours.

Scott City: Scott County Cemetery at approximately 11 a.m.

Lakin and Deerfield: Lakin Cemetery at 9 a.m. with a celebration at Deerfield Cemetery to immediately follow.

Syracuse: Syracuse Cemetery at 10 a.m. Veterans will be recognized and a Quilt of Valor presentation for eight veterans will be held at the end of the celebration.

Ulysses: Ulysses Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Fort Dodge: Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge at 11 a.m. Retired Army Lt. Col. Steven A Pollock will speak.

