Garden City Police Department is investigating Monday shooting that turned fatal

By The Telegram staff

On Monday at approximately 11:05 p.m., Garden City Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of North Ninth St. in reference to a man being shot. Upon arrival, officers found Eraclio Hernandez Jr., 33, of Garden City, sitting in the street and that he had been shot.

He was transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident or have information related to this incident, call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807 or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).