USD 457's last day school on Friday

Garden City Telegram

The last day of school for the 2020-21 school year for Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will be Friday.

There will be a half-day of school for students in the morning. No lunches will be served on Friday due to a half-day of school. School will be out for the summer break at the end of the school day that morning. There will be a teacher workday in the afternoon.

The schools will release as follows on Friday: Garden City High School, Garden City Alternate Education Center, Horace Good Middle School and Kenneth Henderson Middle School at 11:03 a.m. The intermediate centers and the elementary schools will release at 11:43 a.m.

School will be back in session on Aug. 9, with a half-day orientation for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh-grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The first full day of school for Garden City Public Schools will be Aug. 10, with all classes in session for the start of the 2021-22 school year on that day.