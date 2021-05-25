SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees small increase in cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,088 as of Monday, with an increase to 37 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,727 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 15 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 16,933 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw zero new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,764 as of Monday. Seward County added zero positive cases to its total of 3,870. Hamilton County increased by two cases as of Monday for an overall total of 209. Kearny and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 573 and 516, respectively. Morton and Wichita Counties also each added one case for totals of 265 and 217, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,088

Ford - 5,764

Grant - 945

Gray - 566

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 516

Morton - 265

Scott - 598

Seward - 3,870

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 313,200 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.