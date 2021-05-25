Garden City farmers market returning in June

Garden City's farmers market returns the first weekend in June.

June 5 marks the first day of the farmers market, which runs from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until the last week of September in the Sequoyah 9 Movie Theater parking lot.

Kay Davis, who runs the farmers market, said 2020 was a good year for them. It was their first year at the Sequoyah 9 location and there were between 30-40 vendors each weekend and there were plenty of people in attendance.

Davis expects the 2021 season to be just as good.

"Our vendors number is growing and I've had several new vendors calling about adding or coming to the market, so it's still on the grow, so hopefully it will be that way this summer," she said.

Davis has enjoyed seeing the farmers market grow since she began regularly attending it seven or eight years ago after retiring from teaching and here past couple of years of overseeing it.

More people seem interested in coming, Davis said, the crowds are bigger and vendors have good success selling their wares.

Things sold at the market include produce, crafts, and some organic meat such as beef, chicken, mutton, pork, etc., Davis said.

"We have a lot of variety," she said. "A lot of vendors do just crafty things, we have honey vendors, baked goods and of course veggies and things like that. We have a wide variety of products."

The majority of the vendors are from Finney County, or live within about 60 miles of Garden City, Davis said.

Davis encourages local vendors to attend the farmers market this year.

"The booth space is free, it's on a first come first served, so we have people that get there at 6 a.m. so they can get their favorite spot," she said. "We open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and I think most all the vendors have a pretty good financial day. It depends on what you're selling, but I think everybody's successful in some way or else they wouldn't come."