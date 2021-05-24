Sigbjarnarson joins Siena Medical, St. Catherine Hospital

Garden City Telegram

Hermann Sigbjarnarson, MD, (Dr. Hermann) joins Dr. Arroyo at Siena Medical Clinic on the campus of St. Catherine Hospital. Together they offer years of diverse experience that keep them at the cutting edge in their field.

Sigbjarnarson graduated from the University of Iceland Medical School in 2005. He completed an internship at the National University Hospital in Iceland. He also completed a general surgery residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. From 2015-2021, he was an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, community surgery division, as well being a part of the hernia center. Working in smaller nearby hospitals as well, he was the Chief of Surgery for Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, NH.

His extensive background and many years of diverse experience keeps him in the forefront of his field where he specializes in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, appendicitis, using both laparoscopic and open removal techniques. He also treats disorders of the biliary tract, gallbladder, GERD, laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication, colon issues requiring surgery, hemorrhoids and anal fissure management, pancreatitis and many other gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, his general surgery skills extend to wound management.