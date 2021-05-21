Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Daniel Irigoyen-Tarango, 41, 1010 E. Hackberry St., was arrested at 11:20 p.m. on May 14 on allegations of abuse of a child; criminal restraint; domestic battery.

Nikki Marie Olivas, 32, 1914 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 10:13 a.m. on May 17 on allegations of possession of marijuana; possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; municipal bench warrant.

Cindy Alexis Martinez, 33, 510 Summit St., was arrested at 1:02 a.m. on May 20 on allegations of possession of stolen property; municipal bench warrant; bench warrant.

Isedro Cruz Romo, 53, 1709 E. Maggie St., was arrested at 1:34 p.m. on May 20 on allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Alexander Xzaiver Getting, 17, 701 E. Johnson St., was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on May 14 on allegations of attempted second-degree murder; criminal discharge of a firearm.

Erik Arnoldo Gallegos, 23, Scott City, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on May 17 on allegations of a bench warrant.

Matthew Perez, 38, Mexico, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. on May 15 on allegations of an out of state offense.

Jeffrey John Poague, 51, 4650 E. US Highway 50, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on May 18 on allegations of a bench warrant (3); bench warrant.

Jose Israel Lozano-Facio, 33, 4170 E. US Highway 50, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on May 19 on allegations of probation violation; out of county arrest/warrant.