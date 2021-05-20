SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds seven positive cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,079 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 30 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,675 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 12 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 16,933 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw zero new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,763 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,870. Scott and Hamilton Counties each increased by three cases at of Wednesday with overall totals of 596 and 205, respectively. Grant and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 945 and 264, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,079

Ford - 5,763

Grant - 945

Gray - 565

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 205

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 572

Lane - 128

Meade - 515

Morton - 264

Scott - 596

Seward - 3,870

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 312,500 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.