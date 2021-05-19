St. Mary of the Plains alumni, families eligible for KWU scholarships

Garden City Telegram

In an effort to honor Dodge City’s St. Mary of the Plains College’s contributions to Kansas’s small collegiate landscape over the years, Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina, has developed a SMPC Legacy Scholarship for undergraduate students. The program is set to launch in the 2021 fall semester.

“The scholarship is available to St. Mary’s college alumni, their children and grandchildren and offers a 50 percent tuition reduction to new, full time, on-ground, on-campus undergraduate students,” said Beverly Schmitz Glass, PhD, St. Mary of the Plains Alumni Association president. “With the escalating price tag of today’s college education, this will no doubt provide a huge savings for students, parents and grandparents. It is a generous benefit and offer.”

According to Ken Olive, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing, both St. Mary and Marymount Colleges will benefit from this tuition scholarship. Both institutions; transcripts are housed at KWU.

Kansas Wesleyan offers a Bachelor of Arts degree with 27 majors, a Bachelor of Science degree with 16 majors, seven pre-professional degrees and a Masters in Business Administration. It currently has a 26-1 student to faculty ratio. KWU is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

For more information email admissions@kwu.edu or phone 785-833-4305.