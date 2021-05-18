SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds seven positive cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,072 as of Monday, with an increase to 26 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,641 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 16,933 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw two new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,763 as of Monday. Seward County added one positive cases to its total of 3,868. Kearny County increased by two cases as of Monday for an overall total of 572 . Grant and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 944 and 515. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Finney - 6,065

Ford - 5,763

Grant - 944

Gray - 565

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 572

Lane - 128

Meade - 515

Morton - 263

Scott - 593

Seward - 3,868

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 312,000 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.