HPPR receives Finnup Foundation grant

The Finnup Foundation has awarded High Plains Public Radio a $20,000 grant.

The grant will provide operating support to HPPR’s four stations serving people in southwest Kansas. FM 91.1-KANZ (Garden City), FM 89.5-Tribune, FM 91.5-KZNZ (Elkhart), and FM 96.3 (Liberal) broadcast a mix of news, public affairs, music, and cultural programming 24 hours a day (see schedule at www.hppr.org/schedule/week/hppr).

“We’re very thankful for the Finnup Foundation’s very generous grant and the Foundation’s consistent support for over 20 years,” said HPPR Executive Director Will Murphy. “Their support allows HPPR to broadcast quality reporting and a wide variety of music to radio listeners across southwest Kansas. Such support makes possible everything from ‘Morning Edition’ to the ‘New York Philharmonic’ to ‘High Plains Morning’."

The Finnup Foundation was founded in 1977. Its mission is to "preserve and support the religious, cultural, intellectual, governmental, moral and charitable aspects of the community of Garden City, Kansas and the surrounding area, especially southwest Kansas." For more information go to finnupfoundation.org/.

HPPR has been providing public-radio service for over 40 years, starting in 1980 with the launch of its first station in southwest Kansas. Over the years, HPPR has grown to provide service to nearly 300 communities in 80 counties across four states in the High Plains region through an interconnected network of 12 FM stations and six FM translators.