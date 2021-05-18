Heavy rain causes City sewage backup to portion of town

By The Telegram staff

The City of Garden City is currently investigating a sewage backup caused by the amount of rain received on Sunday evening and Monday morning. The sewage backup has impacted properties on Amy Street, Susan Street, Colony Street, and Sarah Street.

Residents in that area that have a basement, are asked to check for evidence of sewage backup. If a house in the area that is currently unoccupied (residents are out of town, home on the market, etc.), contact the City with that address so attempts to get in touch with the property owner.

If sewage back up into your home was experienced on May 16 of May 17, that may have resulted in property damage, follow the process outlined below:

- Contact insurance agency – follow their directions.

- Take photos of the damaged area.

- Keep copies of all receipts and attach them to the claim form.

- Complete a City of Garden City claim form with the City Clerk at 301 N. Eighth St.

Each affected household must submit a claim form. These forms are available in the City Manager’s Office on the second floor of the City Administrative Building, 301 N. Eighth S. The forms are also available online at www.garden-city.org/government/departments/city-clerk.