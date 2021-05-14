Teen arrested in Ulysses fatal shooting

By The Telegram staff

ULYSSES - A 13-year-old Ulysses male was arrested at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Thursday by the Grant County Sheriff’s office for an April 28 fatal shooting in a Ulysses park according to a joint release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Ulysses Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s office.

On May 2, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, the 14-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Following his arrest, the teen was transported and lodged in the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City.