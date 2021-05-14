Summer School returns for Garden City and Holcomb schools, GCCC

Summer school will happen this year.

Scott Myers, USD 363 Holcomb superintendent, said while summer school wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be this year.

It will be different than in years past, Myers said. It run in May and June instead of right before the next school year begins in August. Although, if they feel there is a need to, the district will do the Jump Start program in August, but there are no plans to right now.

There are two different starting dates – May 17 and May 24.

Middle school summer school will begin on May 17 and run until the 28th, and the elementary and high school section will start on the May 24.

The elementary section will run for three weeks, ending on June 11 and the high school section will run for two weeks, ending on June 7.

Summer school will also occur in USD 457 Garden City.

The elementary section and intermediate and middle school section will both run for two weeks, from June 14-25.

The Garden City Alternate Education Center summer school will from June 7 to July 2.

Credit recovery summer school at Garden City High School will have two options, one that's on-campus with a teacher that will run from June 7-24 or one online with Edgenuity, that will run from June 7 to July 30.

Meals will be provided to students during the programs at both USD 457 and USD 363.

Myers said the elementary section in Holcomb is more of an enrichment program where the middle school and high school sections are more for credit recovery.

"(At the elementary level) we're trying to address any learning loss that took place due to our year and a half of weirdness, with the COVID shut down last year and then with everything just being a bit different this year," he said.

It will be a bit more personalized for students at the elementary level, Myers said, they're trying to make sure students are up to speed and ready for the next grade.

"It'll be course completion for the high school and middle school and for elementary it's drilling down individually to the skill sets they need to have," he said. "They're supposed to be at a certain level ... and we're trying to fill in the gaps if there are any, so it'll be very much individualized to each student's needs."

One to two teachers per grade level and then paras will be brought in to help at the elementary level to have small group workings, Myers said.

Roy Cessna, USD 457 public information officer, said the elementary section in Garden City is also for enrichment.

"It's enrichment for those students that need that extra educational boost," he said. "It's called ENGAGE Summer Camp ... ENGAGE stands for education network geared at growing early-learners."

Myers said he's excited how summer school is being handled this year, how it's happening right after school ends.

"We're excited to try this new way and what we're excited about is not only is it extending the year but then we can still, if we think we need to, implement the Jump Start later on, where if we just wait, that's our one shot," he said. "We could utilize more time come August if we think the need is there."

Garden City Community College will also hold a summer session this year.

Madilyn Rider, Garden City Community College public relations coordinator, said it will be a normal summer session with classes beginning May 24.

Both in-person and online courses will be offered, Rider said. There will be three different sections, a three week, five week and 11 week courses.

"GCCC will be transitioning to a “mask appreciated” approach on campus beginning May 17, so masks will be not mandated this summer, but masks may still be required in certain classrooms/offices and signs will be posted for that," she said.

Any questions should go to admissions at 620-276-9608 or admission@gcccks.edu.

Current GCCC students should contact their advisor to enroll and new students can complete an application at gcccks.edu/admissions/admission_app_landing.aspx.