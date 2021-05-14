Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nathan Wayne Harrison, 41, transient, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on May 8 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; interference with a law enforcement officer; probation violation; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Sheena Lea Carter, 37, transient, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on May 7 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; interference with a law enforcement officer; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Melvin Ernest Johnson, 43, Lakin, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on May 7 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; municipal bench warrant.

Danny Guillen, 27, 2801 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 9 a.m. on May 8 on allegations of aggravated burglary; theft of property or services (2); possession of marijuana.

Jade katherine Simmons, 28, 603 E. Maple St., was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on May 10 on allegations of bench warrant (2).

Emilio Lopez, 44, Denver, Colo., was arrested at 5:12 p.m. on May 10 on allegations of aggravated endangerment of a child; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; vehicle liability insurance required; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; transporting an open container.

Bryant Joshua Martinez, 23, 2002 N. Seventh St., was arrested at 11:14 p.m. on May 10 on allegations of kidnapping; battery on a law enforcement officer; assault of a law enforcement officer; domestic battery.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Preston Michael McDaniel, 26, Wichita, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. on May 6 on allegations of possession an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Raul Mario Ventura, 28, 305 Hudson St., was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on May 6 on allegations of distribution of marijuana; distribution of certain depressant; taxation; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; municipal bench warrant.

Ivan Henry Langley, 45, Deerfield, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. on May 8 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; vehicle liability insurance required.

Brendan David Roe Tanner, 20, 4220 E. Nancy Dr., was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on May 10 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; interference with a law enforcement officer; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; vehicle liability insurance required; bench warrant.