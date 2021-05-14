LULAC recognizes scholars, future leaders

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City LULAC Council # 11073 has announced its scholars and future leaders for 2021.

Those recognized include: Derek Mesa, Jorge Mendoza, Danny Garcia, Erik Ramirez Chavez, Mikaela Garcia. Edwin Garcia-Arreola, Lourdes Martinez, Trey Medina, Zylus Arteaga, Jordan Terrones, Ryan Glaze. Deborah Medina-Escalera, Jazmin Orozco, Mya Cruz, Mireya Aida Cantu, Ana Sanchez Hernandez, Laila Rios, Jovani Munoz, Leslie Romero, Gabriel Uribe Olivares, Rodrigo Oropeza, and Henry Romero.

Kaiden Luna has been chosen as the male high school student of the year.

Abby Parr and Anjelina Serrano have been chosen as the female high school Students of the Year.