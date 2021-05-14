GCCC moves to masks optional on Monday

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College will transition to a “mask appreciated” approach starting on May 17. Requiring masks on campus will no longer be a part of practice for the summer session.

Masks may still be required in certain classrooms and/or offices, based on the needs of employees with health-related concerns which necessitate masks still be worn. Please bring a mask with you and kindly follow the posted signage in these locations.

The GCCC COVID committee will continue to track and follow the weekly gating criteria of the Finney County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. If criteria determine that the college should transition back to masks required, GCCC reserves the right to do so. GCCC will re-evaluate the mask policy for the fall 2021-22 semester in late summer.

Garden City Community College encourages all employees and students to get vaccinated if they so wish.

The top priority of Garden City Community Colleges is the safety and health of students, staff, and the community. GCCC asks that you continue to be vigilant and help decrease the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands, social distancing, wearing a face mask in public places, and staying home when not feeling well.