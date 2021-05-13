SWKS COVID-19 update: Area sees small increase in cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,058 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 18 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,573 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 26 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to four percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 18 years of age and older. As of Monday, 16,838 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw five new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,758 as of Wednesday. Seward County added one positive cases to its total of 3,865. Morton County increased by three cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 261 while Grant and Gray Counties each added one case for totals of 944 and 565, respectively. Kearny and Lane Counties also added one case each for totals of 570 and 128, respectively. Also adding one case each are Meade and Stanton Counties, with totals of 514 and 185, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Finney - 6,058

Ford - 5,758

Grant - 944

Gray - 565

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 570

Lane - 128

Meade - 514

Morton - 261

Scott - 593

Seward - 3,865

Stanton - 185

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 311,300 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.