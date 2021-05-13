Garden City Arts planning more in-person programs for the summer

Plan a summer with Garden City Arts.

Summer events and programs are now scheduled for the organization to return to a form of normalcy.

Katie Guthrie, executive director of Garden City Arts, said in-person kids programs will happen this summer.

"We will have four weeks of kids art camps here at the gallery in the mornings and that will be for ages six to 14 and we'll also continue on with our adult workshops," she said. "We have eight artist workshops that we'll be offering this summer and those range pretty widely in mediums from painting, felting, mixed media, drawing, jewelry making and crafts."

In-person classes have been limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also continue with virtual programs this summer, Guthrie said. They will have a hybrid model of virtual and in-person programs so that there something for everyone.

Virtual programs include monthly painting tutorials and their Drop-by Art Saturday program, which will be offered two Saturdays a month, which will be announced on their website, Guthrie said.

"Anyone who is interested in this program can stop by and pick-up a bag in front of Garden City Arts any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those select Saturdays and they can pick up their art bag," she said. "It has supplies and instructions for two people to create the projects of the week."

Additionally Garden City Arts will continue their Friday Art Walks, which will be both virtual and in-person, Guthrie said. The in-person option will start up in June.

Guthrie said the Friday Art Walks were temporarily put on hold during the pandemic, but were restarted in August of 2020. Five different art exhibits are on display at the the Garden City Arts Gallery every month.

In-person art programs will be listed on Garden City Arts website and will include the Watercolor Workshop and different crafting classes and mixed media classes.

Class sizes for both children and adult in-person programs will be restricted to 12, Guthrie said.

"Unfortunately, because of COVID restrictions, a full class isn't like it used to be, we are limiting our number of people who can attend a workshop to 12," she said. "Still, it's wonderful seeing people back in the gallery, it's wonderful seeing a lot of the faces we've missed over the last year."

They will continue to follow a lot of the COVID-19 safety guidelines, Guthrie said. Everybody will have their own workspace, people will be spaced out and mask are encouraged for people who visit the gallery but required when they attend programs.

Art in the Park will also return on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Stevens Park, Guthrie said they are excited to bring the event back after its 2020 hiatus.

The event will have artists and art vendors set up inside the park, food vendors will have free activities for families and adults and live music will be heard throughout the day.

Non-profits will be featured in both Artapalooza for children and adults, Guthrie said. They will run different activities for children and adults.

New this year is an adult section of art activities and Wanda's Corner, which is dedicated to local artist Wanda Sallings who died in 2020, Guthrie said.

"It will feature emerging artists who are just starting to get their feet wet in the art world and selling artwork," she said. "We're really excited about the new components of the festival that we'll be able to offer this year and of course all of the old elements like live music, art demonstrations, art vendors and of course the food."