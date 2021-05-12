St. Mary of Plains alumni to hold reunion

Garden City Telegram

Vietnam Veterans memorial to be dedicated

Dedication of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial on the former St. Mary of the Plains College campus will highlight the 2021 SMP Alumni Association’s Reunion slated for June 11-13.

The memorial dedication, scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m., will honor three St. Mary of the Plains High School graduates who gave their lives in service to the United States while in combat in Vietnam.

“Through generous donations from St. Mary’s high school and college alumni along with a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and additional donations from friends and local businesses, we were able to purchase a lovely Georgia gray granite monument located west of the Cavalier Baseball Field,” said Janet Kliesen, alumni association director emeritus. “The ceremony will include the blessing and dedication of the monolith, the laying of wreaths by and presentation of flags to each family representative.”

The ceremony will honor PFC James Nufer, Dodge City, and PFC Richard Conrardy and SGT. Gregg Steimel, both of Wright. Nufer received the Bronze Star for Valor, Conrardy was awarded the Silver Star and Steimel earned the Distinguished Service Cross.

The reunion events, headquartered at St. Andrew’s Parish Center in Wright, will include a golf tournament Friday at the Mariah Hills Golf Club beginning at 1 p.m., and a Friday evening social from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration will continue at 9 a.m. in the Alumni Office in Hennessy Hall. Following the dedication, the alumni luncheon and business meeting is at 12 noon. Saturday evening’s social hour begins at 5:30 with the banquet being served at 7 p.m.

There is no charge for this year’s reunion.

For more information or to register for the events, go to www.stmaryoftheplainsalumniassociation.org or email glass@gcnet.com.