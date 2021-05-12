GCCC BOT approves stadium lighting, auditorium seating upgrades

By The Telegram staff

Multiple contracts addressing campus enhancements and deferred maintenance projects were approved at the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

One contract approves the replacement of all eight light poles at William Stadium with 80 feet steel poles with attached LED fixtures.

GCCC will see energy savings due to the switch to LED fixtures will help reduce light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.

A contract to update the seating in the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium was also approved. Irwin Seating Company marquee chairs, which are built for comfort and heavy commercial use, will replace the current 300 auditorium chairs. The paint, floor and lighting in the auditorium will also be updated.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing the notice of sale of lease-purchase agreement certificates of participation for a total of $4,150,000. The certificate will finance deferred maintenance projects including updates to student housing restrooms and roofs, transportation building, boiler, hydronic water pipe, tunnel caps, dishwashers in the cafeteria, rodeo grounds updates and updates to the Fine Arts Auditorium.

In other business a new, online orientation software will be implemented in partnership with Advantage Design Group to create a better onboarding experience for students and to enhance retention of students through a more informed information sharing.

The software module will assist in informing students regarding services, policies and procedures at GCCC and state and federal mandates.