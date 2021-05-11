Garden City School Board rejects removal of fifth grade band

USD 457 Board of Education rejected the removal of fifth grade band and orchestra at Monday's regular Board meeting.

The board decided to not follow staff's recommendation to remove the course.

It's an elective course which meets every other day, alternating with physical education. In the course, students are introduced to instruments and learn the beginning skills to play them.

The request for the deletion of the course came due to bussing students from Abe Hubert, Plymell and Jennie Barker schools. The classes are at large and hard to accommodate in buildings.

In addition the recommendation to remove the course also stated that the students who are bussed in miss core instruction and the band concerts are too large for the K-6 facilities.

The effect of removing the course would have been offering band and orchestra as an Encore class to sixth grade students. The course would have met every day and class sizes would have been smaller.

The written recommendation states that meeting every day would make up for the missed year of instruction.

