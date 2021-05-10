SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,056 as of Friday, with a 23 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,521 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 10 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to nine percent.

No new Monday numbers for Finney County were available from the Finey County Health Department by press time.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 18 years of age and older. As of Monday, 16,838 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw three new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,753 as of Monday. Seward County added zero positive cases to its total of 3,864. Grant and Kearny Counties each increased by one case as of Monday for overall totals of 943 and 569, respectively. Morton County also added one case for a total of 258. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Finney - 6,056

Ford - 5,753

Grant - 943

Gray - 564

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 569

Lane - 121

Meade - 513

Morton - 258

Scott - 596

Seward - 3,864

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 310,900 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.