GCCC Trustees meeting to be virtual

Garden City Telegram

The next meeting of the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees will be held via Zoom and will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at https://zoom.us/j/99271005914.

The meeting agenda can be found on the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees webpage located here: https://www.gcccks.edu/about_gccc/board_of_trustees.aspx.

Requests to make public comments during the meeting must be made in advance by 5 p.m. CST the same day (May 11). Requests should be made directly to Jodie Tewell, Deputy Clerk, at jodie.tewell@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9533.

To combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the GCCC Board of Trustees has been utilizing Zoom, a free online videoconferencing tool, for its regularly scheduled monthly meetings and special meetings since April 2020.

Pursuant to the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and per guidance delivered by the Kansas Attorney General, the meeting will remain open and accessible to the public.

Zoom meetings can be joined by PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android. An internet connection is required for this method. For information regarding joining a Zoom meeting or system requirements, visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-meeting.

The public may also participate by phone by dialing any of following phone numbers: 346-248- 7799, or 669-900-6833, or 253-215-8782, or 301-715-8592, or 312-626-6799, or 1-646-558- 8656. Follow the prompts requested and enter the following meeting ID (992 7100 5914) when dialing in by phone.

For more information about Kansas open records and open meetings, visit https://www.ag.ks.gov/open-government.