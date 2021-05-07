Xpress Wellness Urgent Care to open Monday

By The Telegram staff

Centura’s Convenient Care Clinic closed April 30

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care and Center Health are partnering together to provide care and access in southwest Kansas.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is set to open its new urgent care facility at 8 a.m. on Monday at 1021 N. Fleming St. while Centura’s Convenient Care Clinic closed its doors on April 30.

“Xpress Wellness and Centura Health Convenient Care are partnering to bring excellence in the care that is provided by each organization to the community,” Stephanie Waggoner, Regional Director of Operations for Centura Health Physician Group in Kansas, said. “Each entity can focus on what they do best, with Xpress Wellness providing urgent care services and Siena Medical Clinic and Plaza Medical Center providing high-quality primary and specialty care. Leveraging our talents in these two areas will allow us to better serve the community and the region.”

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care offers onsite services including computerized x-ray, lab testing, and EKG allow for quick point of care testing and rapid diagnosis. Adults and children will find comprehensive medical care services for conditions such as the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals, and much more.

Employers will also enjoy services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing, and treatment for work-related injuries. Most insurance plans are accepted, and a competitive self-pay option is available for uninsured patients.

According to Dr. Scott Williams, founder, and Chief Medical Officer, “Our goal is to provide convenient, quality care close to home. We are looking forward to bringing our patient-centered care to the Garden City community.”

Centura has operated the Convenient Care Clinic in Garden City since 2015, as a walk-in clinic designed to treat conditions that need care right away but are not life-threatening.

"The fundamental, collaborative challenge in health care partnerships centers on mission alignment. In today's times, achieving a best-fit partnership is more critical than ever,” Grant Asay, Chief Executive Officer for Xpress Wellness Urgent Care said. “At Xpress Wellness, our goal in alignment with Centura Health is to continue providing a venue of quality, timely urgent care for Garden City and surrounding communities.”

Hours of operation for in-person and virtual visits will be Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. For more information about Xpress Wellness Urgent Care visit www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com .