Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Zachary Scott Daniel, 32, 2704 N. Main St, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on April 29 pm allegations of identity theft; forgery; making false information; attempted theft by deception; theft by deception.

Reginald Todd Samuels. 55, 605 Labrador Blvd., was arrested at 12:47 p.m. on May 2 on allegations of probation violation.

Joseph Mitchell Sperry, 28, 601 W. Fair St., was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on May 3 on allegations of possession of marijuana; transporting an open container; municipal bench warrant (2).Fbian Sandoval, 19, 4101 E. US Highway 50, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. on May 4 on allegations of criminal threat.

Dalton Shad Pister, 28, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 2:36 a.m. on May 5 on allegations of a bench warrant.

Ernest Virgil Whisler, 36, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 3:53 a.m. on May 5 on allegations of intimidation of witness or victim.

Carl Kermit Wendt, 56, 2210 N. Menke St., was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on May 5 on allegations of distribution of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance; transporting an open container; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; out of county arrest/warrant.