Food Pantry to begin through Tyson Foods grant

By The Telegram staff

Tyson Foods has awarded an almost $92,000 grant to the Kansas Food Bank to fund mobile pantry distributions in Emporia and Garden City, Kans.

“We are very thankful to Tyson Foods for funding these mobile distributions,” said Brian Walker, president and CEO of Kansas Food Bank. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increased demand for food assistance across our state. Tyson is helping to put missing meals on the tables of our neighbors in need with this grant.”

The mobile food pantry will be deployed monthly starting in May to each respective community. The grant period lasts for 12 months. Distributions will be held the second week of the month.

Locations and times are as follows:

Emporia

Abundant Harvest Kitchen, 1028 Whittier

Tuesday. May 11, from 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Garden City

The Community Church, 614 N 13th St.

Thursday, May 13, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Mobile pantry guests will be asked to provide the number of people living in their household along with the number of seniors and number of children.

The Kansas Food Bank provides food for over 700 hunger relief partners across 85 counties in Kansas. In 2020, 18.6 million pounds of food were distributed across the state, equivalent to 15.5 million meals.

“We’re proud to support Kansas Food Bank and its mission to end hunger,” said Dennis Jones, complex manager, at Tyson Foods, Finney County facility. “Enabling our partners to address food insecurity by supporting the mobile pantry program is a critical part of our hunger relief strategy.”

Tyson Foods has six facilities in Kansas and employs almost 6,000 in the state. The company also purchases cattle, pigs, grain, fuel and other utilities in Kansas and estimates its annual statewide economic impact at more than $2.4 billion. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

The Kansas Food Bank collects and distributes donated and low-cost nutritious food to more than 700 hunger relief partners in its 85-county service area. Last year more than 15 million meals were distributed, helping to feed nearly 215,300 different Kansans. Hunger-relief partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and the Food4Kids backpack program, and Bob Box senior box programs. In addition, the Food Bank takes a leadership role in identifying and addressing hunger needs affecting Kansans. For more information on the Kansas Food Bank, go to www.kansasfoodbank.org .