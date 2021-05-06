Child found after Wednesday morning kidnapping

Kidnapping resulted in Amber Alert

A 14-month old child was abducted and later found Wednesday morning in Garden City.

The child was not injured and no subject was taken into custody or located. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to 40101 E. Highway 50 Lot 379 in reference to a kidnapping.

Lt. Jason Chase of the GCPD said that the child was inside of a white 2011 Chevy Tahoe that was stolen from the driveway of a residence.

An Amber Alert went out and an immediate response to locate the child and vehicle was conducted with the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Later, the child and vehicle were found in the area of 4200 Nancy Ave. in Garden City after an individual observed that the vehicle matched the description from the Amber Alert.

As of a 3:30 p.m. no suspect has been taken into custody.

Chase said law enforcement has leads they are following up, but they aren't releasing any information at this time.

If anyone has any information on driver Chase said people can either call the Police Department where the Amber Alert is located or by calling 9-1-1.

"Do not approach the person, call your local agency or call here at the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-3200, or you can dial 9-1-1," he said.