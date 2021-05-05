SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,050 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 21 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,435 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 15 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to nine percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 18 years of age and older. As of Monday, 16,838 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw two new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,747 as of Wednesday. Seward County added five positive case to its total of 3,864. Gray and Haskell Counties each increased by one case as of Wednesday with overall totals of 564 and 419, respectively. Morton County also added one case for a total of 256. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Finney - 6,050

Ford - 5,747

Grant - 941

Gray - 564

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 568

Lane - 126

Meade - 513

Morton - 256

Scott - 589

Seward - 3,864

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 310,100 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.