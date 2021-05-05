Ag Future scholarships announced
American Implement and Western State Bank have announced the winners of their 2021 Ag Future Scholarships.
The scholarship program provides a total of 10, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who intend to pursue an Ag-related program or degree at a university, community college or technical school.
Applicants from 16 western Kansas counties applied, and the following students were chosen as recipients:
- Blakely Aldridge, Weskan High School
- Garin Cooper, Saint Francis Community High School
- Kayler Getz, Quinter High School
- Cole Lehman, Ingalls High School
- Rilee McGraw, Garden City High School
- Matthew Morgan, Lakin High School
- Halle Robinson, Dodge City High School
- Dane Scheetz, Oakley Senior High
- Aaron Skidmore, South Gray High School
- Landon Trout, Scott Community High School
To qualify for the scholarship, students were required to have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average, reside in a qualifying western Kansas or eastern Colorado county, and plan to pursue an Ag-related program. Additional factors such as grades, letters of recommendation, community involvement and participation in extracurricular activities were also considered.