Virtual meetings to be held on Pike Trail survey

Garden City Telegram

SANTA FE, NM - The National Park Service (NPS) is currently working on the Pike National Historic Trail Feasibility Study, and public input is needed. The study will evaluate the eligibility, suitability, and feasibility of designating the route taken by Zebulon Pike’s 1806-1807 expedition as a new national historic trail.

Lt. Zebulon Pike’s expedition was among the first United States government-ordered, American led explorations into the southern portions of the Louisiana Purchase. The expedition traveled approximately 2,700 miles in present-day Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas, with an additional 1,000 miles of trail in Mexico.

Virtual Public Meetings Schedule

Visit go.nps.gov/PikeMeetings to view a complete schedule with meeting links.

Zoom meetings will allow you to view the presentation and type comments into the “chat” box. Participants can listen in by calling the meeting’s conference phone number. Callers will not be able to speak during the meetings. All phone lines are “listen only”.

For all meetings:

Zoom Link: zoom.us/join

Zoom Passcode: piketrail

US Phone # 1 346 248 7799

Mexico Phone # 52 558 659 60

Public meeting schedule:

Kansas and Nebraska

Tuesday, May 25: Noon-2pm CST

Meeting ID: 827 8296 7057 | Participant ID: 220943572

Tuesday, May 25: 6-8pm CST

Meeting ID: 889 1217 9442 | Participant ID: 300930688

Spanish-speaking meeting

Thursday, June 3: 6-8pm MST

Meeting ID: 895 6536 6174 | Participant ID: 365754559

Anyone unable to participate in the virtual meetings is invited to submit comments and questions online at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/pike.

Comments may also be submitted via email to lillis_urban@nps.gov, or in writing to:

Lillis Urban

National Trails

National Park Service

1100 Old Santa Fe Trail

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Comments must be received by June 30, 2021 to be considered as part of the study.

Visit the Pike Trail Feasibility Study project page at parkplanning.nps.gov/pike to learn more and watch a short introductory video at go.nps.gov/PikeVideo.

The trail study process will be carried out over the next two years. Once completed, the study will be transmitted to Congress. Only Congress has the authority to enact legislation to designate new National Historic Trails. If the route is designated, land ownership and private property rights would not be affected. Non-federal landowners are under no obligation to participate or to allow the public on their lands.