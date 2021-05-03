SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,048 as of Friday, with an increase to 24 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,391 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 27 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to three percent.

No new Monday numbers are available from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 18 years of age and older. As of Friday, 16,838 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw two new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,745 as of Monday. Seward County added one positive case to its total of 3,859. Scott County increased by two cases as of Monday for an overall total of 587. Grant and Kearny Counties each added one case for a totals of 942 and 598, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Finney - 6,048

Ford - 5,745

Grant - 942

Gray - 563

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 568

Lane - 126

Meade - 513

Morton - 255

Scott - 587

Seward - 3,859

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 309,600 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.