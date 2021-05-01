USD 457 to move to Level 2.0 on Monday

USD 457 release

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will be moving to Level 2.0 on the district’s operational plan starting on Monday, May 3.

The district’s administration has worked with the Finney County Health Department on determining the level of protection for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Level 2.0 is on-site learning with basic protective measures. Basic protective measures include: daily symptomatic screening by teachers; masks are recommended for all grade levels or at teacher discretion; social distancing recommended; handwashing encouraged before and after lunch and after recess; small work groups (ex. interventions) should social distance/mask; assigned seating; eat in cafeteria for breakfast and lunch with social distancing as much as possible; large group classes socially distanced as much as possible.

Moving to Level 2.0 allows staff and students the option to wear a mask. Teachers will have the discretion to require that students wear face masks in their classroom for health concerns. Teachers will need to let their students know that face masks will be required for their classroom if they choose that option. Students should continue to bring a mask to school every day as there may still be times that a face mask is necessary.

The Transportation Department will continue to make face masks mandatory for students and staff in their bussing operations through the end of the school year. The district’s COVID-19 response plan requires that face masks be worn on school busses at all operational levels.

The quarantine policy at Level 2.0: When a positive has been confirmed, the time period for close contact tracing includes any day(s) the positive student or staff attended school and the preceding 48 hours prior to symptom onset (symptomatic cases) or the preceding 48 hours prior to sample collection (asymptomatic cases). Close Contact is defined as any person within 6 feet of the student for longer than 10 minutes without a mask on.

When a positive is identified in the classroom that meets the above time period requirements, the following will be implemented:

- All persons identified as close contacts (and remain asymptomatic) that meets the same above criteria are required to wear a mask at all times while on school premises and they may participate in any school activities or athletics. Classrooms of the positive will follow the same guidelines as previously outlined in the “Yellow Status” Classroom guidelines.

- If a close contact develops symptoms at any time during the 14 day period after last contact with the positive, they are required to quarantine at home for 10 days from onset of symptoms.

Yellow Status Definition: classroom positive therefore, teacher and other students under close monitoring for symptoms over incubation period of 14 days and wear a mask.

Pre-K – 6th grade that are under close monitoring should be isolated from all other students and staff in school, utilizing separate entrances and/or staggered arrivals/passing in hallways/recess.

The top priority of USD 547 is the safety and health of students, staff and the community. The district is asking that you continue to be vigilant and help decrease the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a face mask when in public places and stay home if you are not feeling well.

For more information, go to the district’s website at www.gckschools.com/starting_school_2020.