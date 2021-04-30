Preschool enrollment now open

Garden City Telegram

Enrollment for new students will take place on May 6 at Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut. Enrollment will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no school at Garfield Early Childhood Center on May 6 due to enrollment. School will be back in session on May 7.

Returning students for the next school year will enroll online. Parents will need their Family Access username/password for the enrollment process. If they do not have one yet, they will need to contact the school. Parents will need to click on the “Parents” link at the top of the district’s website and then click on the “Skyward Family Access” link in the drop down menu.

The school is asking parents to pick up an enrollment form for new students at the school from May 3-5 during regular school hours. Parents will then need to call the school to schedule an appointment to come in and enroll their child on May 6. Parents will need to have completed the enrollment form before their enrollment appointment at the school.

To be eligible for the KPP program, children must be three years of age before August 31, 2021. In addition, children must meet one or more of the at-risk criteria used to identify children selected for the program that include: qualify for free or reduced-price meals; come from a single parent household; Department for Children and Families referral; parents lacking a high school diploma/GED; child born to teen parents; developmentally or academically delayed based on assessments; non-English speaking; qualify for the migrant program; and experiencing homelessness.

There are limited spots available for students who do not meet one of these qualifiers.

There are items that are necessary for preschool enrollment: a birth certificate, immunization record, parent photo ID and proof of address. The fee for the year is $21.00, payable at Garfield Early Childhood Center. Parents wanting more information on enrollment can contact the school at 620-805-7500.