Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joshua Michael Wesley, 32, 1602 old Manor St., was arrested at 10:42 p.m. on April 25 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

Colin Randolph Wittig, 27, 4220 E. Nancy Ave., was arrested at 6:16 p.m. on April 26 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; making false information; identity theft; forgery; theft of property or services.

Brendan David Tanner, 20, 4220 E. Nancy Ave., was arrested at 6:16 p.m. on April 26 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; battery on a law enforcement officer; bench warrant (2).

Samantha Munoz, 29, 3201 N. Campus Dr., was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on April 27 on allegations of probation violation; municipal bench warrant.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Arnoldo Dominguez. 32, 1711 N. Kello St., was arrested at 1:36 p.m. on April 24 an allegations of a bench warrant.

Isaiah Alexander Carlos Arizpe, 20, 1503 E. Fulton St., was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on April 27 on allegations of aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated indecent liberties with a child (2); aggravated intimidation of witness/victim; rape.