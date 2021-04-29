Stompers to hold walks in Garden City

Garden City Telegram

The Sunflower Sod Stompers of Topeka will host some 5/10/11km walking events in Garden City on Friday, April 30.

Walkers can register from between 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Finney County Historical Museum, 403 N. Fourth St. Two main courses are provided. Participants should be off the trails by 4:45 p.m.

The event is open to all ages and there is no charge to participate. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

For more information, contact Terri Tyler, tltyler50@gmail.com or 785-233-4385.