Resurfacing to begin in Haskell, Gray Counties

Garden City Telegram

Crews are expected to begin a resurfacing project on K-144 in Haskell and Gray counties on Monday, May 3, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project is expected to begin at the U.S. 83/K-144 junction in Haskell County and continue east approximately 17 miles to the U.S. 56/K-144 junction in Gray County.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project.

Dustrol Inc. of Towanda is the contractor on this $1.3 million project, which is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Larry Meyer, Area Construction Manager, at (620) 384-7821, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 260-6397.