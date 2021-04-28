GCHS prom on Saturday

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School Junior-Senior prom will be held Saturday in the GCHS gymnasiums, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. The theme for this year’s gala event is “A Night of Enchantment”.

Promenade will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Students and their guests will be introduced during that time. Students must be in the door to be announced prior to 8:45 p.m. and to be permitted to enter the dance. Doors to the dance will close at 9 p.m. The dance will be from 9 - 11 p.m.

Students will need to enter the side doors by the athletic training office. Students must have their student ID and the QR code that was sent to them when they registered for their ticket to be allowed into the event. The ID must match the student who is carrying it and the name on the ticket. Students will also need to wear a face mask during the event.

Promenade will be open to the public for viewing. The doors will open at 7 p.m. for guests to view the event. Face masks will be required to enter the building. There will be no limits on who can attend to watch the promenade; however, the school encourages guests to time their visit with the arrival/announcement of their student. When the student is being announced, they will be permitted to remove their face mask but must put it on immediately after leaving the main gym and entering the dance area in the back gym.

Once announced, students will not be allowed to leave the dance area until the conclusion of the promenade at 9 p.m. Promenade guests will not be able to come onto the gym floor to interact with their student or take photos. All couples will have their picture taken by a photographer. Once the promenade guest viewers have left the school, students will be allowed to leave the dance area.

There will be snacks, drinks, and games that will take place in the commons area for students. The prom King and Queen will be announced at 10:40 p.m.

There will be no prom preview this year like in previous years. This is due to the current operational level of the district.

The Buffalo Broadcast System, cable channel 21, will be televising the promenade live and it will also be streamed on the Garden City High School Buffaloes YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kHxIr4b34P28sjtglbiEg/